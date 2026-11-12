The European Commission will examine a European citizens’ initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement after it secured more than 1.1 million validated signatures across the EU.

The initiative, titled “Demand the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement in view of Israel's violations of human rights”, was submitted to the Commission by its organisers on Thursday, the EU executive announced.

It recorded 1,117,104 validated statements of support from EU citizens and reached the required signature thresholds in 12 member states.

That makes it the 15th valid European citizens’ initiative to be examined by the Commission since the instrument was introduced.

Under EU rules, a European citizens’ initiative is a formal request from the public asking the Commission to consider proposing EU legislation or other action, once it meets set requirements.

Six-month process and hearing

The organisers are asking the Commission to put forward a proposal to the Council to fully suspend the EU–Israel Association Agreement.

The Commission said it must now begin an examination process and issue a reply within six months of receiving a valid initiative.

It has until 12 May 2027 to present its official response, outlining any actions it intends to take and its reasoning.

Commission representatives will meet the organisers in the coming weeks, and a public hearing will then be organised by the European Parliament.