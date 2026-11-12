The European Commission has opened a call for expressions of interest to collect proposals on testing and deploying drone detection systems that use mobile phone networks, including projects that could involve Ukraine.

The Commission wants information from EU member states and private-sector partners on “cellular-based dual-use” drone detection — technology that can be used for both civilian and defence purposes, it informed in a statement on Thursday.

The work would cover both connected drones, which use public or private telecoms networks, and non-connected drones, which do not.

The Commission said the invitation includes three areas: using artificial intelligence to detect connected drones through telecoms networks; using “cellular sensing” — technology that uses signals in mobile networks — to detect non-connected drones; and linking detection and tracking tools with command-and-control systems and “effectors”, meaning equipment used to respond to a drone.

It added that the work would support integration of these detection tools into wider counter-drone systems.

Member States invited to apply with telecoms and infrastructure firms

Member states are being invited to submit proposals with consortia of private entities such as telecoms suppliers, telecom operators and operators of critical infrastructure.

The Commission declared that it welcomes proposals from single countries or cross-border groups, and said Ukraine may also participate as part of a consortium.

The initiative follows the EU Action Plan on Drone and Counter Drone Security and is linked to “growing security risks” connected to drone use, including disruptions to airports, critical infrastructure, borders, transport hubs, public spaces and maritime security.

After reviewing submissions, the Commission said it will explore whether to publish an official funding call to support pilot projects for cellular detection and counter-drone response capabilities across the EU.