The European Commission has appointed Maria Tomassetti as Director for Horizontal Affairs in its Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers and Barbara Jankovec as Director for Land transport in its Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, with start dates to be confirmed.

Tomassetti will take up a director role in DG JUST, the Commission department responsible for policies covering justice, fundamental rights and consumer protection, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

She is currently head of unit for budget, programme and financial management in the same directorate-general, and has previously worked on gender equality and programme management roles within DG JUST and the Commission’s employment directorate-general.

Tomassetti is an Italian national and joined the European Commission in 2000 after working in the private sector.

Her work has included budget and financial management, including involvement in preparations for the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework — the bloc’s long-term spending plan.

New appointment in transport directorate

Jankovec has been appointed Director for Land transport in DG MOVE, which develops EU mobility and transport policy, the Commission said.

She is currently head of unit for legal matters and enforcement in DG MOVE, and previously served as deputy head of unit for state aid and transport in the Directorate-General for Competition.

Jankovec is a French national and joined the European Commission in 2006 after working at the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Commission said her work has covered legal advice on legislation, enforcement of EU transport rules and handling state aid cases — decisions on when governments can support companies under EU competition rules.