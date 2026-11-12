European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the UN climate summit COP31 that the European Union is on track to meet its 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than half and has set a goal to reduce emissions by 90% by 2040.

She said the EU’s longer-term objective is to become “the first climate neutral continent by 2050”, according to her speech published by the Commission on Wednesday.

She also referred to the latest United Nations report, saying it showed the world was on course to exceed the 1.5C temperature limit under the Paris Agreement and that “every fraction of a degree matters.”

Von der Leyen also linked climate action with energy security, referring to disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz that she said were shaking global energy markets.

‘Age of Electricity’ and a new EU electrification plan

The Commission president said she supported the “35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge”, describing it as an effort to accelerate electrification — the shift from fossil fuels to electricity in transport, heating and industry — and encouraged other countries to sign up.

She emphasised that more than 70% of electricity generated in the EU last year came from “clean sources.”

Von der Leyen added that the EU’s Electrification Action Plan sets out an aim to raise electricity’s share of final energy use — the energy consumed by end users such as households, businesses and transport — to 46% by 2040.

On international support, she said the EU was the world’s largest provider of climate finance and contributed more than €32 billion last year to support developing countries.

She also stated that more than €300 billion in sustainable investments had been mobilised through the EU’s Global Gateway programme.