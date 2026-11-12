The European Union and Australia have signed an agreement that will allow Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead projects under Horizon Europe, the EU’s main research and innovation programme.

The agreement was signed in Brussels by the EU’s Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva, and Australia’s Minister for Industry and Innovation and Minister for Science, Tim Ayres, the European Commission informed on Thursday.

Australia’s association covers Horizon Europe’s €52.4 billion Pillar II, which supports collaborative research in areas including health, climate, energy and digital technologies.

Australian organisations will be able to join and lead international research consortia and apply for funding on similar terms to participants based in EU member states.

They will also continue to be eligible for parts of Horizon Europe that already accept non-EU participants, including the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions — EU-funded grants that support researcher training and career development — and some calls under the Innovative Europe pillar, subject to conditions set for each call.

Transitional arrangements from 2027

From January 2027, transitional arrangements will allow Australian entities to apply to Pillar II calls and be assessed as prospective beneficiaries, the Commission said.

The association process is expected to be formally completed by mid-2027, following parliamentary scrutiny in Australia.

Horizon Europe has a total budget of €93.5 billion for 2021–2027 and is designed to fund scientific research and innovation across the bloc and with partner countries.

Australia becomes the 24th country associated with Horizon Europe under the agreement, the Commission said, adding that negotiations on Australia’s association to Pillar II concluded in June 2026.