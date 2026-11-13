Household spending in the EU rose by 1.6% in 2025 compared with 2024 after adjusting for inflation, slightly down from 1.8% growth a year earlier.

The figures cover household final consumption expenditure — a measure of what households buy — with the latest annual change presented in inflation-adjusted terms, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Spending on information and communication recorded the biggest increase among the main categories, rising by 3.3%.

Recreation, sport and culture followed, up 3.1%, while clothing and footwear increased by 2.7%.

Household expenditure by consumption purpose in the EU )% change between 2025-2024 and 2024-2023; corrected for inflation). Vertical bar chart. Link to full dataset below.

Alcohol and tobacco spending falls again

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics was the only category to decline, falling by 1.9% in 2025 compared with 2024, Eurostat said.

The drop followed a decrease in the same category in 2024, continuing a downward trend.