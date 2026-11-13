Household spending in the EU rose by 1.6% in 2025 compared with 2024 after adjusting for inflation, slightly down from 1.8% growth a year earlier.

The figures cover household final consumption expenditure — a measure of what households buy — with the latest annual change presented in inflation-adjusted terms, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Spending on information and communication recorded the biggest increase among the main categories, rising by 3.3%.

Recreation, sport and culture followed, up 3.1%, while clothing and footwear increased by 2.7%.

Alcohol and tobacco spending falls again

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics was the only category to decline, falling by 1.9% in 2025 compared with 2024, Eurostat said.

The drop followed a decrease in the same category in 2024, continuing a downward trend.