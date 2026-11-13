NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attended a European Political Community summit in Dublin on 12 November.

The European Political Community, known as the EPC, brings together leaders from across Europe to discuss shared issues including security, NATO said in a statement on Thursday.

Rutte stated that European NATO allies and Canada were spending “a quarter of a trillion” additional US dollars on defence across 2025 and 2026 combined.

He also said more needed to be done to increase defence spending, raise defence industry output and take a “whole-of-society” approach to resilience.

Meetings with European leaders and Ukraine

Rutte also spoke about the need for continued support for Ukraine, NATO informed.

Alongside the summit sessions, he held bilateral meetings with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.