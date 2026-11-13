NATO’s Logistics Committee met at the alliance’s Brussels headquarters on 12 – 13 November to discuss how member states can strengthen “warfighting readiness.”

The meeting brought together National Logistics Directors from allied countries and partners, including the European Union, to exchange views on military mobility — the ability to move troops and equipment quickly across borders — and on improving logistics standards, the alliance informed in a statement on Thursday.

NATO said participants also discussed cooperation between governments, armed forces and industry, and the role of civilian infrastructure and services in supporting military operations.

The alliance’s forces rely on transport networks, energy supplies and communications systems, and keeping these running during a crisis or conflict was described as vital to readiness.

Defence planning and support for forces

Officials also covered defence planning, the delivery of Host Nation Support requirements — arrangements for a country to help visiting allied forces with things such as facilities and services — and the use of exercises to improve logistics in “contested environments.”

The discussions will feed into a review of NATO’s Logistics Action Plan, the organisation said.