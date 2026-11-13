The World e-Parliament Conference will return to the European Parliament in Brussels on 17–18 November 2026, the first time it has been held there since 2008.

The event is being co-hosted by the European Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), bringing together political leaders, senior parliamentary staff and IT experts to discuss the use of technology in parliamentary work, the EP press service announced on Friday.

This year’s theme is “Advancing democracy and strengthening parliaments through digital transformation."

The programme is set to focus on three areas — the role of parliamentarians in a digital society, leadership and planning for digital change in parliaments, and cooperation between parliaments internationally.

Press conference and partners

A press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, 17 November from 13.00 to 13.30 CET at the European Parliament’s Anna Politkovskaya press room, with an online stream also available.

European Parliament Vice-President Christel Schaldemose and IPU President Milton Dick are due to take part, it added.

The 2026 conference is described as the tenth edition of the World e-Parliament Conference and is being held in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the European Centre for Parliamentary Research and Documentation.

The IPU is a global organisation of national parliaments with 184 member parliaments and 15 associate members, and it was established in 1889.