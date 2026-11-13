A European Parliament delegation is travelling to Antalya next week for the UN climate talks COP31, where it will push for faster action to phase out fossil fuels.

The delegation will attend the conference from 16 to 20 November and is led by Portuguese MEP Lídia Pereira, with Swedish MEP Heléne Fritzon as vice-chair, the Parliament informed in a release on Friday.

MEPs are due to meet ministers, parliamentarians and delegates from Turkey, Australia, the United States, China, India and Brazil during the summit.

They will also meet senior figures including UN climate chief Simon Stiell and the head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Jim Skea.

A press conference with Pereira and EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra is scheduled for 18 November.

Side events and Parliament’s climate position

The European Parliament said it will hold two side events during the summit, including one focused on “transitioning away from fossil fuels” and preparations for “Global Stocktake 2” — a UN process that reviews collective progress towards the Paris Agreement goals.

A second event will focus on electrification — switching end uses such as heating and transport from fossil fuels to electricity.

Pereira said COP31 should focus on “implementation” through “action, investment and measurable results.”

Fritzon said COP31 “must deliver an agreement on phasing out fossil fuels”, and called for faster electrification and investment in “green energy.”

COP31 is being held in Antalya from 9 to 20 November 2026, with Turkey holding the presidency.

The Parliament approved an amendment to the European Climate Law in February 2026 setting a legally binding target to cut the EU’s net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels, with at least 85% to be achieved within the EU.