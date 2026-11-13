Leaders from several European countries met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dublin on Thursday and said they would continue supporting Armenia’s sovereignty and closer ties with Europe.

Representatives of Estonia, France, Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy met Pashinyan on the margins of the European Political Community summit, according to a statement issued after the meeting by the European Council.

Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Sweden also joined the discussions, along with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The group said it “reiterate[d]” its support for Armenia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, stability, independence and resilience.

It noted that parliamentary elections held in Armenia five months ago allowed voters to choose “peace, democracy and closer ties with Europe”, and alleged there had been “multi-faceted interference from Russia.”

Claims of increased Russian pressure

Russia’s political and economic pressure on Armenia has increased since the vote, including “unprecedented restrictions” on Armenian exports, and threats to use energy supplies “as a means of intimidation”, the statement said.

In response, the leaders stated that they would continue backing Armenia to diversify its economic partnerships — particularly in trade and energy — and pointed to a European Union decision to suspend duties on 80% of Armenian exports to the bloc.

The group also said it supported the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing “significant progress” since a Washington meeting in August 2025, and backed the normalisation process between Armenia and Turkey.