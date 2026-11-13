EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen said they would continue financial and military support for Ukraine after meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Dublin.

The two EU leaders welcomed talks held this week in Abu Dhabi and said the European Union had been present and would “continue to be involved in this format”, according to their joint statement published on Thursday by the European Council.

They said the EU would keep backing Ukraine “to ensure a just and lasting peace” that safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Europe’s security.

They also stated that the EU was working on a “viable post-war reconstruction plan” for Ukraine and was supporting the country’s path towards EU membership.

Sanctions package and winter support

Ukraine’s urgent financing needs for 2027 will be discussed at the next European Council meeting on 26–27 November, based on a European Commission proposal, the presidents of the Council and the Commission said.

The European Commission will also present its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia in parallel, they added.

As winter approaches, the Commission is deploying “immediate support on the ground”, including 500 generators from the EU’s rescEU reserves — a shared EU stockpile used for emergency response — to help maintain electricity supplies.

The EU is also helping to set up emergency support centres and providing essential equipment, as well as supporting the delivery of four floating bridges from Norway and 200 buses, the two leaders declared.