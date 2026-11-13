The EU has launched a set of initiatives under its Pact for the Mediterranean at the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, including plans to mobilise up to €25 billion for clean energy and infrastructure by 2035.

Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica presented the measures at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31),the European Commission reported on Friday.

It said they would focus on climate resilience and mobilising sustainable investment in the Mediterranean region.

One of the initiatives announced — the Partnership for Clean Transition, Sustainable Growth and Resilience — will support climate adaptation, sustainable water use and biodiversity protection.

The Pact’s flagship Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Cooperation initiative, known as T-MED, is expected to mobilise up to €25 billion by 2035 for clean energy and infrastructure.

The Commission said the T-MED Investment Platform is backed by up to €4.5 billion in EU guarantees, which are commitments intended to reduce risk for investors.

Support for Union for the Mediterranean climate plan

Alongside the Pact initiatives, the Commission said it will support the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) — a regional body bringing together countries from across the Mediterranean — to implement its Climate Action Plan 2027–2028.

The UfM plan includes actions to advance the clean transition and climate resilience, and is intended to provide Mediterranean countries with a shared framework to put climate commitments into practice and develop projects that can attract financing.

Young people and civil society will be able to submit proposals through a written consultation and UfM thematic workshops in 2027.

“By investing together in the clean transition, the EU and its Mediterranean partners can create jobs, diversify energy supplies and bring clean energy to more people,” Šuica declared.