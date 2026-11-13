The European Commission has launched a new global alliance of research funders focused on climate and health at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Turkey, alongside the Wellcome Trust and public research funders from five continents.

The initiative is called the Multilateral Initiative on Climate & Health Research Funding, the Commission announced in a statement on Friday.

It brings together public and multilateral organisations that finance research, it added.

Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva said the group would “align our investments and turn evidence into action for the benefit of citizens.”

The Commission stated that it will fund a dedicated secretariat — an administrative team set up to support and co-ordinate the alliance — which is due to begin operating in January 2027.

Secretariat to start work in 2027

The secretariat will help members co-ordinate funding priorities and investment needs, and support “peer learning” and advocacy among members, the Commission said.

It will also support better alignment of research funding flows and influence on research practice.

The Commission listed five strategic goals for the initiative, including building a stronger global climate and health research community, optimising funding resources, improving research quality and relevance, creating clearer pathways to impact, and supporting “trusted and open” climate and health science.

Formal membership will be open to any organisation that funds climate and health research after the launch.