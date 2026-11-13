The European Commission has concluded that Poland’s updated National Energy and Climate Plan has increased its ambition compared with an earlier draft and is now aligned with the EU’s 2030 targets for renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Commission’s assessment released on Friday said Poland is on track to meet its national 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the EU’s Effort Sharing Regulation, which sets binding annual emissions reductions for member states in sectors such as transport and buildings.

The plan could enable Poland to meet its national climate and energy targets for 2030, the Commission said, adding that it has published guidance intended to support implementation.

More action flagged for land use and buildings

Carbon removals — such as CO₂ absorbed by forests and soils — are expected to increase significantly under the plan, but further efforts are needed in the Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry (LULUCF) sector, the Commission noted.

Stronger measures are also needed in the buildings sector to deliver additional energy savings and to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The Commission said it has now assessed updated 2030 energy and climate plans from all EU member states, following an EU-wide assessment published on 28 May 2025.