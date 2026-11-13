The European Commission has approved three new Protected Geographical Indications (PGIs) for foods from Italy and Malta — Fior di latte molisano, Cicoria puntarelle molfettese, and Mazzit / Mazzita.

PGI status is an EU scheme that protects product names linked to a specific place, where a product’s qualities or reputation are connected to its geographical origin, the Commission emphasised in a statement on Friday.

Fior di latte molisano is a fresh stretched-curd cheese from Molise in southern Italy made using only raw cow’s milk.

Its milk is described as having particular aromas and flavours linked to cows’ diets based on local forage crops.

Cicoria puntarelle molfettese comes from six municipalities in Puglia — Bisceglie, Bitonto, Giovinazzo, Molfetta, Terlizzi and Ruvo di Puglia — and covers the heads and shoots of chicory from specified local varieties.

The product is described as having a whitish green head, natural crispness, sweetness and a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Traditional Maltese blood-based speciality

Mazzit / Mazzita is a traditional meat product from the islands of Malta and Gozo that uses either swine or male bovine blood mixed with local sweet onions, raisins, sugar and cocoa powder or liquid chocolate, according to the Commission. The mixture is encased in swine or bovine intestines.

The product has historically been eaten at weekends and festivities, including after the end of Lenten fasting, and consumption has typically been seasonal in cooler months because blood spoils easily without refrigeration. That seasonal pattern continues despite modern chilling.

The three new registrations bring the total number of protected names in the EU’s eAmbrosia register to more than 3,900.