The European Commission has cleared Italgas Reti and Allianz Capital Partners to acquire joint control of Portugal’s Floene Energias.

The deal mainly concerns the distribution of natural gas in Portugal, the Commission informed in a statement on Friday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets — meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

Simplified review

The case was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation using a simplified procedure, the Commission said.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12670.