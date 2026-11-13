The European Commission has approved Prologis and NBIM’s acquisition of joint control of a real estate asset in Neustadt an der Donau, Germany, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Prologis L.P. of the United States and NBIM Nerva S.à.r.l. of Luxembourg, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

The transaction relates mainly to the operation and development of real estate in Germany.

The Commission said it cleared the deal after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position as a result of the transaction.

Simplified review

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure, the Commission added.

Further details are available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12640.