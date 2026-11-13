A major drug trafficking network has been dismantled after a large-scale operation involving Swiss, Czech and German police, Eurojust reported on Friday.

Eurojust, which supported the operation, said that in August a shipment of more than 750 kg of cocaine destined for the network had been seized at the port of Antwerp.

Since 2019, law enforcement agencies have seized thousands of kilogrammes of cocaine in several European ports that are believed to be linked to the network and transported from South America to Europe.

According to Eurojust, the group was highly organised and is suspected of setting up several companies in Switzerland and the Netherlands to facilitate cocaine shipments.

Authorities also suspect gang members used those companies to launder the proceeds of their criminal activities.

Eurojust said arrests, searches and seizures were carried out simultaneously in five countries during a series of coordinated action days.

More than 100 searches were conducted in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. Swiss authorities also reported searches in Belgium.

In Switzerland, 41 people were detained and prosecutors requested arrest warrants for five of them. Authorities there also seized 2.3 million Swiss francs (€2.1 million).

In Germany, Eurojust reported five arrests and the seizure of €1.3 million in cash.