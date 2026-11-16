Nearly half of foreign affiliates controlled by organisations based in EU countries operated outside the bloc in 2024.

Foreign affiliates are businesses based in one country but controlled by an organisation in another, Eurostat explained in a report released on Monday.

In 2024, 49.7% of EU-controlled foreign affiliates were located outside the EU.

The highest shares of affiliates based outside the EU were recorded for those controlled from Croatia (65.0%), Ireland (58.5%) and Portugal (58.2%). The lowest shares were in Slovakia (6.2%), Greece (8.9%) and Slovenia (19.2%).

Most turnover and jobs were outside the EU

A majority — 60.2% — of net turnover generated by EU affiliates abroad came from outside the EU in 2024, Eurostat said.

Net turnover refers to revenue from sales after discounts and rebates.

Enterprises controlled from Ireland had the highest share of turnover generated outside the EU (77.6%), followed by the Netherlands (67.0%) and Germany (63.3%).

The lowest shares were reported for Slovakia (6.4%), Latvia (12.3%) and Romania (15.7%).

In employment terms, 61.1% of employees and self-employed people working for EU-controlled foreign affiliates were based outside the EU.

Ireland again had the highest share (82.8%), followed by Spain (75.4%) and Bulgaria (67.3%), while Slovakia (9.8%), Latvia (14.0%) and Romania (17.9%) recorded the lowest proportions.