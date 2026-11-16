Non-EU citizens lodged 34,835 first-time applications for international protection in EU countries in August 2026, down 33% from a year earlier but 2% higher than in July.

A further 5,335 people made a subsequent application — meaning they had applied before — down 63% on August 2025 and 8% on the previous month, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Applicants from Afghanistan were the largest single group among first-time applicants in August, with 3,660 people, followed by Bangladesh (2,585), Sudan (2,090) and Ukraine (1,475).

France recorded the most first-time applications in August (8,655), followed by Italy (5,115), Greece (4,635), Germany (3,135) and Spain (3,025), together accounting for 71% of the EU total.

Across the EU there were eight first-time applicants per 100,000 inhabitants in August, while Slovenia recorded the highest rate at 135 per 100,000, followed by Greece (45) and Belgium (14).

Unaccompanied minors

A total of 1,155 unaccompanied minors — children applying for asylum without a parent or legal guardian — submitted a first-time application in the EU in August, Eurostat said.

Most of those unaccompanied minors were from Afghanistan (230), Somalia (160), Egypt (135), Sudan (105) and Eritrea (85).

Slovenia received the highest number of asylum applications from unaccompanied minors in August (265), followed by Greece (215), the Netherlands (150), France (145) and Belgium (85).