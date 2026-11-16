NATO officials and partners from across the Mediterranean and Gulf regions met in Athens on 12 and 13 November for the alliance’s second Southern Neighbourhood Security Dialogue.

The talks were convened by NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina, and hosted with Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the alliance announced on Monday.

More than 100 representatives attended from NATO member states, partner countries in NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative, Iraq, and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Representatives from the European Union and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took part for the first time.

Colomina said the meeting marked two years since the adoption of NATO’s Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan and reflected a shared commitment among NATO, allies, partners and regional organisations to keep engagement with the southern neighbourhood “strong.”

Focus on ‘Partnerships for Shared Security’

The dialogue was held under the theme “Partnerships for Shared Security” and included discussions on how developments in the southern neighbourhood affect allied and regional security, NATO said.

Participants also exchanged views on turning shared priorities into practical cooperation.

The event concluded with a session co-hosted with the Hellenic Foundation for European & Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP), with Colomina and Greece’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Ambassador Stamatopoulos, taking part.