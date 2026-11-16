The Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited Hungary on 12 and 13 November for meetings with political and military leaders and a visit to a NATO battlegroup stationed in the country.

Cavo Dragone travelled to Budapest, where he also addressed students and staff at the Ludovika University of Public Service, NATO informed.

He began the trip by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

On 13 November, he met Hungary’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Anita Orbán, and the Minister of Defence, Dr Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

He also held talks in the Hungarian Parliament with Mr Csaba A. Bakos, chair of the Committee on Defence and Law Enforcement, and Mr Márton Hajdu, chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Discussions covered the security situation along NATO’s eastern flank and across the Alliance, including hybrid threats — a term NATO uses for activity such as cyber attacks, disinformation and sabotage.

Visit to NATO battlegroup

Cavo Dragone visited Camp Croft to meet troops from NATO’s Multinational Forward Land Forces Battle Group Hungary, NATO said.

The group is made up of personnel from multiple allied countries.

In a speech at Ludovika University, he spoke about defence innovation and the need for technical literacy as technologies such as artificial intelligence develop,.

“NATO 3.0 returns to the core task of collective defence, but in a completely different world,” he declared.

In a joint statement with Hungary’s Chief of Defence, General Zsolt Sándor, Cavo Dragone referenced Hungary’s role in leading the battlegroup, hosting the Headquarters Multinational Division Centre, and contributing to the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo known as KFOR.

He said Hungary planned to transform its national defences to align with NATO and added: “our national plans and our collective plans must fit together like the pieces of one puzzle, so that every Ally knows its role and is ready to play it.”