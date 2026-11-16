NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called for expanded transatlantic defence cooperation, telling an industry forum that allied countries need to turn procurement contracts into “real capabilities.”

Rutte delivered a video message to the Transatlantic Defense Industry Access Forum, held in Rome on 12 November and attended by US and European industry representatives, NATO informed on Friday.

The event was organised by the US Mission to NATO and the US Department of Commerce.

He pointed to more than $50 billion in new defence procurements announced at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara in July.

“And of course, it’s not something a single country can do alone. Not even the US. It’s a team effort,” Rutte declared.

Turning contracts into capabilities

Rutte said cooperation across the Atlantic was “crucial” for the defence industry and allied security.

“When we combine our efforts, we produce more. We innovate faster. And we strengthen all our security,” he added.

He also welcomed progress and technological developments in defence industries across Europe, Canada and the United States.