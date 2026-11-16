NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska visited Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia, from 11 to 13 November for talks on how the Alliance is adapting to changing warfare.

She met the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, and senior staff at the command, which is responsible for helping NATO develop new military concepts, training and capabilities, the alliance informed on Friday.

“Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s future-forward command, driving transformation, innovation and adaptation,” Shekerinska said in the statement.

“As the nature of warfare evolves, so does our Alliance. New capabilities, concepts and ways of operating are essential for the Alliance to continue to protect 1 billion people in Europe and North America,” she added.

Talks covered lessons from Ukraine, realistic training, the adoption of innovation and cyber capabilities that support troops.

Meetings with staff and commanders

Shekerinska also took part in a roundtable with young professionals at ACT and attended a wrap-up session with the command group.

The Deputy Secretary General also visited Joint Force Command Norfolk, where she met the deputy commander, Vice Admiral James Morley.