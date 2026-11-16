The European Union has said flooding and winter conditions are worsening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, and called on Israel to allow immediate and unimpeded access for aid and reopen all border crossings.

The EU said the “persistent and devastating” crisis had left people in unsafe conditions, with severe weather further aggravating an already exhausted population, according to a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the EU by its High Representative, Kaja Kallas.

It also declared that international law must be respected at all times, including International Humanitarian Law — the rules of war designed to protect civilians — and called for the protection of civilian infrastructure as well as medical staff and facilities.

An airstrike on the Nasser Hospital was described as “deeply alarming.”

The EU said commitments on humanitarian assistance set out in a “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” must be fully implemented in line with international law.

Calls for aid access and a political framework

Israel should enable the work of the United Nations and its agencies, as well as humanitarian organisations including NGOs, and comply with obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, the EU stated.

Aid should be used only for peaceful purposes and must not be diverted by armed groups, it added.

A year after a ceasefire was announced, military strikes were still continuing and shortages of essential items — including shelter, medicines and medical equipment — persisted because of existing access restrictions.

The EU reiterated its support for a two-state solution and called on all parties to implement UN Security Council resolution 2803 “without delay”, including the permanent decommissioning of weapons held by Hamas and other non-state armed groups, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a civilian transition in the territory.

Hamas should have no role in Gaza’s future governance, the EU concluded.