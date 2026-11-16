EU ministers have increased funding for maritime security support in the Gulf of Guinea to €31 million under the European Peace Facility.

The Council of the EU adopted a decision to strengthen EU support for military actors and the navies of coastal states involved in maritime security operations in the region, it announced on Monday.

Funding under an assistance measure first adopted in 2023 will rise from €21 million to €31 million.

The support is linked to regional cooperation under the Yaoundé Architecture — a framework used by countries in the Gulf of Guinea to coordinate efforts to prevent, detect and respond to maritime threats.

What the funding is for

The amended measure keeps the same objectives, including improving maritime situational awareness in the Yaoundé Architecture and its member states, the Council said.

It also includes increasing the capacity of selected coastal navies to patrol the high seas.

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to finance EU external actions with military or defence implications, including support designed to strengthen the capacities of non-EU countries and regional and international organisations in military and defence matters.