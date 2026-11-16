The Council of the EU has approved a decision allowing Ukraine to receive just under €8 billion under the Ukraine Facility, including around €5 billion from resources made available through the Ukraine Support Loan in 2026.

The payment would be the largest single disbursement to Ukraine made by the EU under the facility, the Council said in a statement on Monday.

The decision follows Ukraine completing more than 20 “target steps” linked to reforms across areas including the judiciary, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures, financial markets, public asset management, decentralisation and regional policy, energy, the agri-food sector, digital transformation and environmental protection.

Funding under the Ukraine Facility is intended to support Ukraine’s macro-financial stability, recovery and modernisation, keep its public administration running and back reform efforts.

What is the Ukraine Facility?

The Ukraine Facility was established on 1 March 2024 and has more than €50 billion available in grants and loans to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernisation through 2027, the Council said.

More than €40 billion of that total is earmarked for reforms and investments set out in the Ukraine Plan — Ukraine’s roadmap for recovery and EU accession — with regular payments linked to Ukraine meeting the plan’s targets.

Once this ninth disbursement is made, Ukraine will have received more than €40 billion under the Ukraine Plan since mid-2024.