The EU has added the social media news outlet Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, to its sanctions list targeting Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The Council of the EU took the decision “in view of the continued threat” posed by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also known as PIJ, it explained in a release on Monday.

Gaza Now and Ayash were listed for participating in financing Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency.

Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any assets held in the EU must be frozen.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available to them, directly or indirectly.

Ayash is additionally subject to a travel ban, which prevents entry into — or transit through — EU member states.

Existing sanctions framework

A total of 22 individuals and four entities are now sanctioned under this framework of restrictive measures, the Council said.

The framework was established on 19 January 2024 to hold accountable individuals or entities who support, facilitate or enable violent actions by Hamas and PIJ. The measures are in force until 20 January 2027.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.