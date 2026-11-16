The EU has imposed sanctions on 30 individuals and two entities over alleged Russian foreign information manipulation and interference and malicious cyber activity.

The measures include the listing of the Social Design Agency (SDA), described as a Moscow-based public relations and political technology company that runs large-scale information manipulation projects funded, directed and supervised by the Russian Presidential Administration, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

SDA was accused of systematically manipulating media and social media, spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation, and running campaigns targeting EU countries, EU institutions and public support for Ukraine, including during the 2024 European Parliament elections.

The Council also listed 24 individuals working for SDA, saying they contributed to developing and running what it called the “European counter-campaign” and “Ukrainian counter-campaign”.

Several media figures and commentators were added to the sanctions list, including Russian television figures Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, Ukrainian-born blogger and military commentator Yurii Podoliaka, and Chay Bowes from RT international.

Cyber group NoName057(16) also listed

A pro-Russian hacker group known as NoName057(16) was also sanctioned, with the Council saying it emerged in March 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has claimed responsibility for cyber-attacks on government bodies, critical infrastructure and private companies in Ukraine, the United States and EU member states.

In the EU, the group has targeted websites and portals across multiple sectors using Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks — attempts to overwhelm services with traffic to knock them offline — including in energy, finance and transport, as well as water supply facilities and political parties and candidates during elections.

Those listed under the restrictive measures are subject to an asset freeze and travel bans preventing entry into, or transit through, EU member states.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available to those listed, directly or indirectly, the Council said, adding that the legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions were imposed under a framework established on 8 October 2024 to respond to actions linked to Russia that undermine or threaten democracy, the rule of law, stability or security in the EU and its member states, or their sovereignty or independence.

Including the new additions, a total of 111 individuals and 21 entities are now listed under that regime.