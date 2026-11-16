Four Haitian armed groups have been added to the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime over serious human rights violations.

The groups listed are 5 Segond, Gran Ravine, 400 Mawozo and Krazé Baryè, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

5 Segond was named over killings, rape and other forms of sexual and gender-based violence, as well as violence against children.

The group was also linked to attacks affecting health infrastructure and humanitarian services.

Gran Ravine was listed over attacks that resulted in civilian deaths, displacement and the disruption of essential services.

The group — led by Renel Destina, known as “Ti Lapli” — was also blamed for murder, rape, kidnapping and other serious crimes.

Asset freezes and travel bans

400 Mawozo and Krazé Baryè were sanctioned for recruiting children into armed groups and exposing them to armed violence, as well as other crimes including sexual and gender-based violence and killings, the Council said.

The measures mean a total of 152 individuals and 49 entities are now subject to EU sanctions under the regime.

Those listed face an asset freeze and travel bans that prevent them from entering or transiting through EU member states.

EU citizens and companies are also prohibited from making funds available to sanctioned people or organisations, either directly or indirectly.

The legal acts underpinning the decision have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.