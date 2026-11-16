The EU has added 113 people and organisations to its sanctions list in a move it said was intended to further restrict Russia’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine.

The measures — adopted by the Council of the European Union — cover 12 individuals and 101 entities linked to economic sectors that provide significant revenue to Russia and to what the bloc describes as Russia’s “shadow fleet,” the Council informed on Monday.

Nearly 50 of the new listings are Russian banks and financial institutions, with the EU saying it is seeking to cut off financial channels that process state revenues and fund Russia’s war effort.

The sanctions also target Russia’s e-commerce sector, including the sole shareholder of the retail company Wildberries and an individual who controls a majority stake in the online retailer Ozon.

Oil, energy and the “shadow fleet”

Additional entities and businesspeople in Russia’s oil and energy sector have been listed, including companies that manage Russian refineries and the St Petersburg oil terminal and are involved in exploration and production, according to the Council.

The EU also listed companies based in the United Arab Emirates, China, Seychelles and Oman that it said buy crude oil products of Russian origin, as well as businesspeople who own or manage vessels already subject to EU restrictive measures.

The EU uses the term “shadow fleet” to describe ships it says are used to transport Russian oil while avoiding restrictions and operating with higher-risk shipping practices.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning their assets in the EU are frozen, and EU individuals and businesses are prohibited from making funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly.

The named individuals are also subject to a travel ban to the EU.

The legal acts underpinning the new listings have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.