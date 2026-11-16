The European Commission has paid a further €1.71 billion to Ukraine to fund drones, ammunition and air defence systems under its €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

The money will be used to buy equipment including early-warning radars and missiles, the Commission said on Monday, describing the package as intended to meet “urgent military needs” as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that the payment would support the procurement of drones, ammunition and air defence systems for Ukraine, adding that the EU would continue its support and work for “a just and lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Europe’s security."

The Commission said the transfer was the eighth payment made to Ukraine under the defence component of the Ukraine Support Loan.

About 40% of the total disbursement will fund contracts with manufacturers established in the EU, it added, with the remainder supporting procurement from Ukrainian and European manufacturers.

Billions more available in 2026, Commission says

A further €23.6 billion in EU financial support is still available to Ukraine for the rest of 2026, including around €19.2 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan and almost €4.4 billion in budget support under the Ukraine Facility, the Commission noted.

It added that the release of funding is subject to the conditions set out in the relevant legal acts.

The Ukraine Support Loan was established by EU law adopted by the European Parliament and the Council in February 2026, providing for up to €90 billion in support split between defence-related assistance and budget support.

The Commission has now disbursed €18.1 billion under the loan’s defence leg, Defence and Space Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided €237.6 billion in overall support to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.