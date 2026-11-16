The European Commission has given Romania a partial green light for a €2.67 billion fifth payment request under the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

The money is sought through the Recovery and Resilience Facility — the EU’s post-pandemic funding scheme that supports reforms and investment — and Romania submitted the request on 15 August 2026, the Commission explained in a statement on Monday.

Officials said Romania had satisfactorily completed 34 of the 37 milestones and 35 of the 38 targets linked to the payment.

Measures cited include expanding high-speed internet access to hundreds of rural villages, procuring clean vehicles for public administrations, scrapping older polluting vehicles, and strengthening the digital infrastructure of universities and digital tax services.

Six items still not cleared

The Commission said it could not conclude that six milestones and targets had been satisfactorily fulfilled, and has suspended its assessment for those elements while allowing a partial payment linked to completed measures.

The outstanding items include legal changes to enable the use of state land for renewable energy investments and to support market uptake of renewable hydrogen, the creation of a single national register for state land, efforts to reduce the average time needed for interventions on the electricity transmission network, the application of a “small and medium enterprises test”, and steps to improve firms’ access to finance through portfolio guarantees.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue an opinion, it said, adding that a payment can follow after that opinion and the adoption of a payment decision.

Romania will have two months to submit observations once it receives the Commission’s reasons for the suspended items.

If the Commission ultimately confirms the milestones and targets were not met, it will reduce the amount corresponding to those items from the €2.67 billion requested.

Romania’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €19.6 billion — €13.1 billion in grants and €6.5 billion in loans — and the Commission said it has already received Romania’s sixth and final payment request and is assessing it.