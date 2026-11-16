The European Commission has given a partial green light to Slovakia’s eighth request for €548 million from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under NextGenerationEU.

Slovakia has satisfactorily completed 26 of the 28 milestones and targets linked to the payment, the Commission said in a release on Monday.

Measures covered by the request include a curricular reform for primary schools, introducing a more flexible, cycle-based curriculum and new learning materials.

Slovakia has also commissioned a supercomputer with two clusters, one at the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Bratislava and one at the Technical University of Košice.

The request also includes the establishment of community-based mental health care centres, including work to improve their energy efficiency.

Two elements not met

One milestone — the zonation process for national parks — and one target — setting up pilot “go-to areas” for wind energy development — were not judged to have been satisfactorily fulfilled, the Commission said.

Not all vulnerable areas were included in the highest level of protection, and the target of at least 300 MW of potential installed wind capacity was not met.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, which has until 8 December 2026 to deliver its opinion.

Slovakia has two months to present its observations on the two unmet elements before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

If the assessment is confirmed after Slovakia’s response, the Commission would reduce the payout by an amount corresponding to the two outstanding items from the €548 million request.

Slovakia submitted the eighth payment request on 29 April 2026, and the Commission said it has already received the country’s ninth and final request and is assessing it.