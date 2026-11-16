The European Commission has approved €57.6 million in German State aid for two projects linked to the semiconductor supply chain, with funding going to Lidrotec GmbH and Dockweiler GmbH.

The support is split between a €43.5 million grant for Lidrotec to set up a facility in Bochum to make laser-based machines used to dice semiconductor wafers — thin slices of material used to produce computer chips — and a €14.1 million grant for Dockweiler to establish a production site in Marburg for precursor chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Both measures will be provided as direct grants, the Commission informed in a statement on Monday.

It assessed the aid under EU State aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, which allows public support for certain economic activities under specific conditions.

Part of wider EU chips approvals

The two decisions are the 20th and 21st approvals the Commission has made using principles set out in its European Chips Act Communication, it said.

Previously approved measures under the same approach amount to about €15.2 billion in cumulative aid from different Member States, supporting manufacturing across a range of semiconductor technologies and applications.

Non-confidential versions of the decisions are due to be published in the Commission’s State aid register under case numbers SA.120181 and SA.119613 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.