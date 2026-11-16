The European Commission has approved a €38 million Slovenian state aid scheme offering grants to road transport companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support will be paid as direct grants and will cover additional fuel costs incurred between 4 June 2026 and 31 December 2026, the Commission explained in a release on Monday.

Aid can cover up to 70% of the extra costs, with the amount calculated using a company’s fuel consumption — or an estimate of consumption, whichever is lower.

The payment is capped at €0.20 per litre and the scheme will run until 31 December 2026.

Approved under temporary EU framework

The measure was cleared under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant time-limited support linked to the crisis, the Commission said.

I added that it assessed the Slovenian scheme under EU state aid rules and concluded it met the conditions of the temporary framework.

A non-confidential version of the decision is due to be published later in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.124841, once confidentiality issues have been resolved.