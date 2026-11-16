The European Commission has approved Acciaieria Arvedi’s acquisition of sole control of ArcelorMittal CLN Distribuzione Italia, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves two Italy-based companies and centres on the distribution of flat carbon steel products through steel service centres in Italy, as well as the production and supply of those products, the Commission announced on Monday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.

Where to find the case details

The case was reviewed under the normal merger review procedure.

Further information is available on the European Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12598.