European Union leaders have agreed to return to the issue of artificial intelligence in early 2027 after holding their first in-depth discussion on the technology at an informal European Council meeting in Dublin on Friday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the talks included input from Arthur Mensch, chief executive of French AI company Mistral, and Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel laureate whose research contributed to modern AI systems, the Commission informed in a release.

Von der Leyen stated that 37% of EU businesses used AI in 2025, with Finland at 66%.

She also said she had appointed Jim Snabe as Special Envoy for Industrial Artificial Intelligence earlier this year and that work is focusing on five sectors, with the first results due in two weeks.

The Commission president pointed out that Europe is planning seven “AI Gigafactories” and is mobilising around €30 billion for them, alongside existing “AI factories” across Europe that provide researchers and start-ups access to supercomputing.

She added that the EU estimates at least €500 billion in investment is needed for what she described as “tech sovereignty”, and said the Commission would follow up with a proposal on financing.

Ukraine sanctions and 2027 funding gap

Von der Leyen said the Commission will soon propose a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and will put forward a proposal before the next European Council to “close the gap” in Ukraine’s finances for 2027.

European Council President António Costa said leaders agreed that the EU institutions and the “E5” countries of a “Coalition of the Willing” will form the European team for negotiations on peace in Ukraine, adding that the group would act “in close coordination, in full unity”.

Costa stated that the European Council will return to AI at a meeting in Alden Biesen on 5 February 2027, and that AI’s impact on societies will be the central theme of a Social Summit planned for 2027.