About 6.3% of people in the European Union experienced severe material and social deprivation in 2025, slightly down from 6.4% in 2024.

Severe material and social deprivation is measured as people unable to afford a set list of basic goods, services or social activities, Eurostat said in a release on Tuesday.

Women recorded a slightly higher deprivation rate than men in 2025, at 6.6% compared with 6.0%, it disclosed.

That pattern held across most age groups, except among under-18s, where boys had a higher rate than girls — 8.0% versus 7.7%.

Differences by age group

Among people aged 18 to 64, the overall rate was 6.3% in 2025, with women at 6.7% and men at 5.9%, Eurostat reported.

People aged 65 and over had the lowest rate, at 4.9%.

In that older age group, men recorded a lower rate than women — 4.1% compared with 5.5%.