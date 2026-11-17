NATO has launched a new multinational programme, known as STARLIFT, to help secure access to commercial rocket launches for military satellites, the alliance said at the NATO EDGE 26 conference in Izmir, Turkey, on Tuesday.

The initiative is intended to support satellite launches used for military tasks including communications, navigation, intelligence and early warning, NATO informed.

Ten NATO members — Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, and the United Kingdom — and the Republic of Korea have committed to finance the project through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

The funding commitment was signed on 29 October 2026 during a ceremony held alongside a meeting of NATO’s National Armaments Directors.

Working with commercial launch providers

STARLIFT has been under development since 2024 and is designed to help participating countries work with commercial launch providers and spaceports — sites used to launch spacecraft — to improve access to space, according to NATO.

The alliance said the programme will offer a launch service for military users that helps secure slots on commercial rockets, using a network of spaceports across NATO countries and the Republic of Korea.

STARLIFT will also serve as a forum to develop and test “responsive space operations”, including the urgent launch of satellites.

NATO said air and maritime traffic management will be used to promote safe launches for both routine missions and launches arranged at short notice.

Space became an operational domain for NATO in 2019, the organisation pointed out.