Temu has been preliminarily found by the European Commission to be in breach of the EU’s Digital Services Act for failing to take effective steps to reduce the risk of illegal products being sold on its platform.

Temu’s measures to tackle illegal goods include ineffective checks on whether products meet EU rules, a weak content moderation system and an ineffective approach to penalising traders, the Commission declared in a statement on Tuesday.

It said Temu requires sellers to provide test reports for only a very small share of products and often does not check those reports even when they are required.

Temu has identified some product categories as high risk — including toys, electronics and cosmetics — but does not prioritise them for physical checks, the Commission emphasised.

It added that the company has often not followed up on spot-check results and has not increased inspections as listings have grown.

Content moderation and sanctions

The Commission said further that Temu’s content moderation appears to focus mainly on information attached to product listings and compliance with Temu’s own terms, rather than on the safety of the product itself.

A system used to compare listings to others previously identified as non-compliant does not focus sufficiently on the risk of unsafe products, it said, adding that the number of human moderators has not increased in line with the growth in listings.

The Commission also said Temu’s sanction system is too fragmented and does not effectively target traders, meaning a seller can continue operating other stores if one is closed.

Traders can also commit a large number of serious infringements — including selling products that fail safety checks — before Temu suspends any of their stores.

Temu can now review the investigation file and respond in writing to the preliminary findings, while the European Board for Digital Services will be consulted.

If the preliminary view is confirmed, the Commission may adopt a non-compliance decision that can lead to a fine of up to 6% of a provider’s total worldwide annual turnover and an order to address the breach.

The findings relate to obligations under the Digital Services Act, an EU law that sets rules for online platforms, including duties to assess and mitigate risks linked to illegal content and goods.

The Commission opened formal proceedings into Temu in October 2024, including over the sale of illegal products, as well as areas such as potentially addictive design, purchase recommendations and data access for researchers.