The European Commission has partially approved Cyprus’s final request for €391 million from the EU’s post-pandemic Recovery and Resilience Facility, saying the country has met 84 of the 85 required milestones and targets.

The funding comes under the Recovery and Resilience Facility — the EU’s main tool for distributing NextGenerationEU recovery money — and relates to Cyprus’s seventh and final payment request, the Commission informed in a release on Tuesday.

Measures linked to the request include construction works and the purchase of equipment for state hospitals, including upgrades to emergency and specialised units in Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca.

The Commission also cited steps to set up a regulatory framework for energy storage, including changes to electricity transmission, distribution, trading and settlement rules.

Other measures listed include smart water and sewerage network management and anti-flood construction works, the expansion of very high connectivity network coverage in underserved areas, the creation of new places in public kindergartens and the establishment of home structures for people needing long-term care.

One milestone still outstanding

One milestone — related to green taxation and labelled “Milestone 19” — was not found to be satisfactorily fulfilled, the Commission said.

It has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue an opinion.

Cyprus has two months to submit observations on the unresolved milestone before the Commission adopts its final assessment.

If the Commission ultimately confirms that the green taxation milestone has not been met, it will reduce the payment by an amount corresponding to that milestone out of the €391 million total.

Cyprus submitted its final payment request on 18 September 2026, and EU countries had to complete remaining milestones by 31 August 2026 and submit final requests by the end of September 2026 ahead of the facility’s closure at the end of 2026.