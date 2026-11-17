The European Commission has approved Lithuania’s seventh and final request for a €993 million payment under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool of the NextGenerationEU post-pandemic programme.

Lithuania has satisfactorily completed 27 milestones and 41 targets linked to reforms and investments in renewable energy and storage, urban mobility, cybersecurity and tax administration, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

One of the measures cited involves investment in a dedicated healthcare innovation facility and specialised equipment intended to expand Lithuania’s capacity to develop and deliver advanced therapies and strengthen specialised healthcare services.

The payment request also includes funding to expand electricity storage to support more renewable power, particularly solar, with 193.9 megawatt-hours (MWh) of storage delivered across more than 5,100 installations against an original target of 157.2 MWh.

Plans also cover reforms to Lithuania’s long-distance public transport network to improve coordination between coach and rail services and to maintain essential connections.

Another element is support to strengthen the ability of national authorities to detect, investigate and respond to cyber incidents and cybercrime.

Payment still needs final steps

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to give its opinion.

The payment can be made after the committee’s opinion and a payment decision adopted by the Commission.

Lithuania submitted the payment request on 24 September 2026.

Lithuania’s national recovery and resilience plan is financed by €3.85 billion — €2.3 billion in grants and €1.55 billion in loans — under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Once the payment is completed, total funds paid to Lithuania under the plan would reach €3.84 billion, including €439 million in pre-financing received in September 2021.

The Commission noted that €8.7 million has been decommitted after the partial non-fulfilment of one milestone linked to tax reform commitments in Lithuania’s first payment request.