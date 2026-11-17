The European Commission has granted EU marketing authorisation for Daraxonrasib as a treatment for adults with metastatic pancreatic cancer who have already had at least one previous round of treatment.

Daraxonrasib is intended for metastatic pancreatic cancer, meaning the disease has spread to other parts of the body, the Commission explained in a statement on Tuesday.

The medicine went through accelerated regulatory procedures under the EU’s pharmaceutical reform, while still being assessed against the EU’s safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

A phased review by the European Medicines Agency delivered a positive scientific assessment in just over 100 days — nearly half the previous legal deadline of 210 days.

Daraxonrasib was also listed as a high-priority medicine in the EMA’s Cancer Medicines Pathfinder, a tool used by the agency to flag certain cancer treatments during development and review.

Joint assessment under way across EU countries

Daraxonrasib is undergoing a joint clinical assessment by the Member State Coordination Group on Health Technology Assessment, the Commission said.

Joint clinical assessments are designed to help EU countries work together on evaluating the clinical benefits of new medicines and certain medical devices, reducing duplicated work and streamlining processes.

The preparation of the joint clinical assessment report is being accelerated and is due to be available in December to support access across the EU.

The Commission said its decision will be published online in the EU register of medicinal products.