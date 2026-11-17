The European Commission has adopted new rules to ban the use and sale of lead gunshot in the EU from 2033, under the bloc’s REACH chemicals regulation.

The restriction applies to gunshot containing 1% or more lead, the Commission announced in a release on Tuesday.

Lead gunshot used in hunting and sport shooting can contaminate soil, water and game meat, and can poison people and wildlife if ingested.

The Commission estimates the measure will prevent about 550,000 tonnes of lead pollution over the next 20 years.

Around 1.1 million children are expected to be protected from harmful effects of lead exposure on neurodevelopment under the changes. It also estimates the rules will protect 156 million birds.

What the rules cover — and what they do not

Ammunition used for military and defence purposes is excluded so EU defence capabilities are not affected, the Commission said.

Bullets — described by the Commission as the main type of ammunition used for defence purposes — are not subject to the restrictions.

The move follows a separate restriction adopted on 12 November covering lead used in fishing tackle such as weights, lures and wires.