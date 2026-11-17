Madrid, Matosinhos, Milan, Poznań, Vitoria-Gasteiz and Zagreb have been shortlisted as finalists for the European Commission’s 2027 Access City Award.

The award recognises cities for work to make urban life more accessible for persons with disabilities, including access to public spaces and buildings, transport, services, and digital information and communication technologies, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

Hadja Lahbib, European Commissioner for Preparedness and Equality, said accessibility includes being able to “catch a bus, enter a shop, go to work and enjoy everything your city has to offer”.

Fifty cities from 16 EU member states applied for this edition, the Commission said.

It added that 24 candidates were pre-selected by national juries before an EU jury shortlisted the six finalists.

Special mention category introduced

A special mention for “Accessible Community-Based Services” will be included this year, recognising local services that support people with disabilities to take part in everyday life, the Commission said.

The winners of the 2027 Access City Award will be announced on 4 December 2026 during the European Day of Persons with Disabilities Conference, which is organised by the European Commission and the European Disability Forum.