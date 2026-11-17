The European Commission has opened a targeted consultation on proposed changes to its rules on public guarantees, with comments invited until 26 January 2027.

Public guarantees are promises by a government body to cover part of a loan or other financing if a borrower defaults, which can help firms access credit, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

It said its Guarantee Notice sets out when such guarantees are offered on market terms — meaning they are not treated as State aid — and how to calculate the aid element when they are.

It added that it wants to update the guidance to reflect today’s financing environment, including more up-to-date pricing assumptions for guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It also proposed clearer criteria intended to prevent unintended aid flowing either to the final beneficiaries or to financial intermediaries, alongside simpler monitoring and reporting requirements and clearer risk assessment.

Who can respond and what happens next

The consultation is aimed at member states and a wide range of stakeholders including public granting authorities, national promotional banks, supranational financial institutions, commercial banks, export credit agencies, credit insurers and guarantors, rating agencies, industry groups — particularly those representing small businesses — as well as law firms, think tanks and researchers.

The consultation follows a call for evidence that concluded in March 2026, with stakeholder input helping shape the draft published alongside the consultation.

The revised Guarantee Notice is planned for adoption in summer 2027, the Commission informed.