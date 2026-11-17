The European Commission has approved changes to two German state aid schemes that increase support for energy-intensive companies facing costs linked to the EU Emissions Trading System and high electricity prices.

The amended measures cover compensation for “indirect” emission costs under the EU ETS — the bloc’s carbon market, where companies must buy allowances for the greenhouse gases they emit — as well as temporary electricity price relief under two EU State aid frameworks, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

Germany’s indirect ETS cost compensation scheme, first approved in August 2022, provides direct grants to energy-intensive firms for costs incurred between 2021 and 2030.

For the 2026–2030 period, Germany has expanded the scheme to include additional sectors listed in updated ETS State aid Guidelines adopted in December 2025.

Under the amended rules, aid can cover up to 80% of eligible indirect emission costs for sectors listed in one group and 75% for sectors listed in another.

Germany has also simplified the scheme to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to take part.

The changes come with an estimated budget increase averaging €1.6 billion per year for costs incurred between 2026 and 2030.

Electricity price relief and combined support

The Commission also approved an amendment to Germany’s temporary electricity price relief scheme, which was cleared in April 2026 and runs from 2026 to 2028.

The scheme allows reduced power prices for energy-intensive companies as long as the price remains at least €50 per megawatt hour, and half of the aid is invested in decarbonisation measures.

Under the revised rules, Germany can temporarily combine support from both the ETS compensation scheme and the electricity price relief scheme — a combination approved for the first time under a provision in the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework.

From 1 March 2026 to 31 December 2026, 50% of electricity consumption that qualifies for indirect ETS cost compensation can also receive support through the electricity relief scheme, with no additional decarbonisation measures required for that extra amount.

Germany has increased the budget of the temporary electricity price relief scheme by €1.7 billion over its full duration from 2026 to 2028.