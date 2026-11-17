The European Commission has cleared Strategic Value Partners LLC’s acquisition of sole control of Japan-based Marelli Corporation under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves manufacturing and supplying components and systems used in the automotive sector, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

Case details

The Commission stated that it approved the transaction after finding it would not raise competition concerns.

It concluded this was because SVP and Marelli are not active in the same markets, or in markets linked through supply relationships — known as vertically related markets.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12579.